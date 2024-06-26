Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

