Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

COF opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.