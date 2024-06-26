Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

