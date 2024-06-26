Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 0%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 100,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 127,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

