eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in eBay by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

