eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

