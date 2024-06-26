Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). 298,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 430,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of £23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

