Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

