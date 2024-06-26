Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.62. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$25.35.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
