Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $903.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $804.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

