Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,457,000 after buying an additional 161,509 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,874,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $909.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $804.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.18. The company has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

