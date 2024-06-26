Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $892.47 and last traded at $888.33. 453,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,928,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $883.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.18. The company has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

