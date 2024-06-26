Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,732 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

