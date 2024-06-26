Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.