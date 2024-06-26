Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading 4.9% Higher

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.98. 74,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 432,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $54,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,084. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,086 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $6,991,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $3,774,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

