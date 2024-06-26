Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.88. 1,677,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,882,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.