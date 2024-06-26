Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Entain stock opened at GBX 660.40 ($8.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 739.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.71. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 643.40 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94).

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,194,620.32). In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,194,620.32). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

