Envista Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after buying an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,224,000 after purchasing an additional 850,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $53,412,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

