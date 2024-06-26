Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPA opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copa by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.