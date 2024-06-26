Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 3,780 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESS opened at $275.41 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

