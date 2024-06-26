Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Up 29.2%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) shot up 29.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 2,240,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,114,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

Featured Stories

