Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,457 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of BITF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

