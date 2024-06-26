Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,642.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,599.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,606.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.