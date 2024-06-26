Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

