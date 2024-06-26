Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,447 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $454,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

