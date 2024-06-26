Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 843 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $334.53 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $345.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

