Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,498 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,290,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after acquiring an additional 496,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

