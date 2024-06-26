Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDS. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AVDS stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

