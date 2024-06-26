Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,473 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

