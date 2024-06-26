Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

