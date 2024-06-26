Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 119,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

