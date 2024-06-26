Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

