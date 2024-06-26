Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 204,192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

