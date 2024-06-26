Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,739,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

