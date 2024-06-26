Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

