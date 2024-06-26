Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.