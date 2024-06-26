Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

