Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

FCX opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

