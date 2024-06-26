Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.58 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

