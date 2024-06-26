Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,365,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE:BEP opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

