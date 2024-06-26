Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 187,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

VGSH opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

