Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

