Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

