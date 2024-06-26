Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

