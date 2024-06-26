Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

