Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

