Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

