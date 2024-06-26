Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,864,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,481,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVSC opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

