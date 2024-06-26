Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $220,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

