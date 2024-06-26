Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,495.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -223.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.08 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,431.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,110.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

