Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at MicroStrategy
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR
MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,495.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -223.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.08 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,431.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,110.36.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.